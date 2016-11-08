Vahan Martirosyan: Armenian society openly say, Karabakh conflict gave nothing but pain and blood

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past 20 years, Armenian media referring to the best traditions of Goebbels propaganda engaged in zombie policy in society.

Report informs, the Armenian human rights activist Vahan Martirosyan said at a conference on "The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: main obstacles and prospects for settlement. Outlook from Armenia and Azerbaijan".

"I see the last 2-3 years, there is a trend in Armenian society – people openly speak at the different some opposition rallies and meetings, social networks that Karabakh did give them nothing, but pain, blood and evil. They have never said such a words. Because, over the past 20 years, Armenian media referring to the best traditions of Goebbels propaganda engaged in zombie policy in the country society", human rights activist added.