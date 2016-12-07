 Top
    Uzbekistan will cancel visa regime for 27 countries

    The list includes UK, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Singapore, Finland, Japan

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Since April 1, 2017 Uzbekistan will completely abolish visa regime for citizens of 15 countries, Report informs citing the Sputnik-Uzbekistan.

    According to the decree of President Shaukat Mirziyoev, the list of these countries includes Australia, Austria, Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Finland, Switzerland and Japan.

    Besides, visa-free travel will be available to tourists reached 55 from 12 countries: Belgium, Indonesia, China (as part of tour groups), Malaysia, USA, France, Vietnam, Israel, Poland, Hungary, Portugal and Czech Republic.

