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    Uzbekistan plans to implement 133 projects worth $3.3 billion to save the Aral Sea

    Region
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 20:30
    Uzbekistan plans to implement 133 projects worth $3.3 billion to save the Aral Sea

    Uzbekistan is considering implementing 133 projects worth a total of $3.3 billion during its 2027–2029 chairmanship of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

    According to local media, cited by Report, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed plans for the implementation of these projects today.

    According to the information, the projects cover the modernisation of water infrastructure, the introduction of digital water management systems, environmental restoration in the region, combating desertification, and expanding public access to drinking water and sanitation services.

    Funding is expected to be secured with the support of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Green Climate Fund and other international organisations.

    Mirziyoyev instructed officials to prepare a detailed roadmap for implementing the initiatives and ensure the involvement of domestic and foreign specialists, scientists and experts.

    The Uzbek president paid particular attention to scientific support for the projects, the development of regional cooperation and engagement with neighbouring countries, including Afghanistan.

    "It is necessary to ensure the full and timely implementation of the planned measures," he stressed.

    During its chairmanship, Uzbekistan also intends to improve the fund's operations, establish a unified database on the Amu Darya and Syr Darya river basins, and expand joint research into water conservation and environmental restoration.

    The International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea was established by Central Asian countries in 1993.

    Aral Sea Uzbekistan
    Узбекистан планирует реализовать 133 проекта по спасению Арала на $3,3 млрд
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