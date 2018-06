Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ A resident of Uzbekistan's Samarkand city, Shamshi Ahrorov was detained while trying to take opium and foreign currencies to Mecca.

Report informs citing CA-NEWS, he was detained by Uzbek Customs Committee officers at the Samarkand airport.

72 grams of opium and 5,722 US-dollars as well as national currencies of other states were revealed on him and seized.