US Vice President Biden spoke over telephone with Turkish Premier

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ US Vice President Joe Biden spoke over the telephone with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on the issues of terrorism and reunification of Cyprus, the White House said in a press release, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

"The Vice President spoke to Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim today to express condolences for the terrorist attacks in Istanbul and Midyat," the release stated.

During the call, the officials also agreed to continue counterterrorism cooperation and reaffirmed support for an agreement to reunify Cyprus, according to the release.