    US drone forced to avoid the Iranian airspace

    The UAV has changed its path after receiving a timely warning from the Iranian forces

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran’s Air Defense identified a US unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) east of the county and forced it to avoid the Iranian airspace after issuing a warning.

    Report informs referring to Tasnim, the American drone was flown from a base in Afghanistan’s Qandahar and is thought to have been programmed to intrude into Iran’s airspace.

    The pilotless aircraft was flying as near as 20 miles (32 kilometers) away from the Iranian airspace, but changed its path after receiving a timely warning from the Iranian forces.

