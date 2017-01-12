US Secretary of State visited Georgia

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry has paid a short visit to Republic of Georgia.

Report informs, referring to Frontnews, Georgian foreign ministry announced.

Information says he met with deputy foreign minister David Zakaliani.

“The sides reiterated importance of US-Georgian strategic partnership. Deputy minister thanked US administration and personally John Kerry for their efforts aimed at expanding bilateral ties”, the ministry informs.

According to information, John Kerry wished success to Georgian government.

Notably, John Kerry first visited Georgia as Secretary of State in June 2016.