Kerry to meet with Turkish and Russian authorities to discuss Syria

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The US Secretary of State John Kerry said that in the coming days he was going to meet with the authorities of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Jordan to discuss the Syrian crisis.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Foreign Minister of the United States said at a press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Spain José García-Margallo and Marfil.

Previously, John Kerry, speaking last week at Harvard Kennedy School of Harvard University, said that there was a very tense situation in Syria, and if the conflict "will lead to an explosion, everybody will face the consequences, without exception".

The secretary said the Syrian crisis "poses a serious problem." "The situation in Syria is a catastrophe, a human tragedy, which indicates the need for all politicians have found a solution to this problem, - he said. - Now the situation may lead to several dangerous consequences."