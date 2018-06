Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State had a telephone conversation with Turkish FM Mövlud Çavuşoğlu.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, parties discussed regional processes, especially situation in Iraq.

Iraqi government requires withdrawal of Turkish military base near Mosul, which is under control of ISIS at present.

In addition, Masoud Barzani, Head of Autonomous region in Iraq's north will visit Turkey today.