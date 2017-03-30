US Secretary of State arrives in Turkey

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is on visit to Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, during the one-day visit, he will meet with Turkish officials in Ankara.

According to the information, operation aimed at cleaning Raqqa from ISIS, activities of Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) and issues related to the extradition of Fethullah Gulen to Turkey will be discussed at the meetings.

It is said that, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will mainly discuss the situation in Syria with Rex Tillerson.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has already received Rex Tillerson. The meeting was held behind closed doors

Notably, Rex Tillerson after taking office paid visits to Mexico, Germany, China, South Korea and Japan.