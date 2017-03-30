 Top
    Close photo mode

    US Secretary of State arrives in Turkey

    Erdogan will mainly discuss situation in Syria with Rex Tillerson

    Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is on visit to Turkey.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, during the one-day visit, he will meet with Turkish officials in Ankara.

    According to the information, operation aimed at cleaning Raqqa from ISIS, activities of Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) and issues related to the extradition of Fethullah Gulen to Turkey will be discussed at the meetings.

    It is said that, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will mainly discuss the situation in Syria with Rex Tillerson.

    Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has already received Rex Tillerson. The meeting was held behind closed doors

    Notably, Rex Tillerson after taking office paid visits to Mexico, Germany, China, South Korea and Japan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi