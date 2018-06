Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 27, the US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York.

Report informs, Iranian media issued a statement on this.

According to the statement, the two countries' foreign ministers will meet in New York in the framework of UN "Prevention the spread of nuclear weapons".

Last time John Kerry and M.J.Zarif met in Lausanne, Switzerland on April 2.