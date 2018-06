Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama sent a letter to Congress, which notifies the extension of sanctions against Iran for another year. Report informs referring to ITAR-Tass it was said in a statement to the press service of the White House.

"Our relations with Iran have not yet normalized," stated in the letter of the president. In this regard, Obama has decided to uphold the executive decree of 1979, according to which in relations with Iran "state of emergency" is declared and sanctions against it are imposed.

Executive presidential decree was issued in 1979 after the seizure of American hostages in Tehran. Since then, the US sanctions against Iran are regularly being extended.