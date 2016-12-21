 Top
    US diplomatic missions in Turkey will be reopened for emergency services

    Embassy in Ankara and its consulates in Istanbul and Adana will provide onlu urgent consular services

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United States embassy in Ankara and its consulates in Istanbul and Adana will be reopened for emergency consular services on Wednesday, Report informs citing the official website of the American Mission in Turkey.

    "Mission Turkey informs U.S. citizens that Embassy Ankara, Consulate General Istanbul, and Consulate Adana will re-open Wednesday, December 21 on a limited-operation basis," the statement said, adding that all essential personel will be back on duty.

    The statement added that regular consular services in Ankara and İstanbul will not be provided for the time being.

    Early Tuesday, a man fired a few rounds of a rifle into the air in front of the American embassy, just hours after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was assassinated in Ankara. The man was taken into custody and an investigation is currently underway.

    The U.S. embassy in Ankara had announced a one-day suspension of operations at its mission in the country after the incident.

