© Getty İmages. Pool

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ Philip Kosnett, chargé d'affaires of the US Embassy to Ankara summoned to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Report informs referring to the Haber7, says statement of the ministry.

Topic of visa sanction between Turkey and the US was discussed at the meeting.

Chargé d'affaires was asked to lift visa restriction imposed by the United States on Turkish citizens.