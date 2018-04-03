US armory transported from Turkey's Incirlik Air Base

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ A portable arms vault called Armag stored by the United States at Turkey’s Incirlik Air Base was moved to another facility because it was no longer needed there.

Report informs citing the Hurriyet.

The Armag vault weighed 40 tons and was 15 meters long. It was transported to its new home via a C-5M Super Galaxy transport aircraft belonging to the 22nd Air Freight Fleet from the Travis Air Force Base.

Including the latest transfer, a total of three weapons vaults have been transported from the Incirlik Air Base to other locations.