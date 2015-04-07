Urmia and Erzurum declared as "sister cities"

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Urmia, the center of Western Azerbaijani province of Iran, and Turkish city Erzurum were announced as "sister cities".

Report informs citing Iranian "IRNA" Agency.

The relevant document was signed in Erzurum by the head of municipality of Urmia Mohammed Hazratpur and the head of municipality of Erzurum city Mehmet Sekmen.

The heads of municipalities stressed the importance of developing cooperation in all fields between the two cities.