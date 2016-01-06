Updated bank notes will be issued in Georgia in February

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Updated banknotes of 20, 50 and 100 GEL will be issued in Georgia in stages from February and will be in circulation together with banknotes of previous emissions. Report informs referring to the Georgian media.

According to the National Bank, updated notes, properly protected, easily susceptible.

In addition, appropriate signs marked on bills for visually impaired.

Updated banknotes made of a material with defense mechanisms that increase safety, preventing pollution and natural abrasion.

It is reported that later 5 and 10 lari banknotes will be updated.