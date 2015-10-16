Turkey shoots down drone near Syria, U.S. suspects Russian origin - UPDATED

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish warplanes shot down an unidentified drone in Turkish air space near Syria on Friday and a U.S. official said Washington believed it was of Russian origin.

Report informs referring to Reuters, Russian defense ministry said all of its planes in Syria had safely returned to base and that all its drones were operating "as planned".

The downing of the drone highlights the risks to NATO member Turkey as Syrian, Russian and U.S. coalition aircraft fly combat missions so close to its borders.





General Staff has announced on Friday that, UAV of unidentified origin that entered Turkish airspace has been shot down after being warned three times.

"An unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted in our airspace today. Despite three issued warnings, the vehicle continued flying. Our planes patrolling the border opened fire and downed it," the General Staff said.