UN Secretary General arrives in Dushanbe

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon arrived in the capital of Tajikistan, where he will take part in the three-day international conference on the results of the implementation of the International Decade for Action "Water for Life", Report informs Foreign Ministry of the Republic declared.

In Dushanbe airport Ban Ki-moon met by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov.

As expected, the UN secretary-general on Tuesday to meet with the head of the Tajik state Emomali Rakhmon, and then by helicopter to visit Lake Sarez in the east of the country.

"Ban Ki-moon will attend the Dushanbe Conference, which confirms the importance of this international event for the United Nations and the entire international community, especially for the development and adoption of sustainable development goals, one of which is the sustainable management of water and sanitation for all", says Tajik Foreign Ministry.

International high-level conference on the results of the implementation of the International Decade for Action "Water for Life" (2005-2015) will take place on the basis of UN General Assembly resolution of December 19, 2014, "International Decade for Action" Water for Life "and further efforts to achieve sustainable development of water resources ".

The conference was attended by 99 delegations of UN member states, including the Russian Federation, as well as representatives of more than 50 international and regional organizations, somehow working with water issues. Total Dushanbe arrived 1,5 thousand. Members.

According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, "Dushanbe conference will provide a unique opportunity for all stakeholders to exchange views, knowledge, achievements and practices for the implementation of the International Decade, the difficulties and challenges in the implementation of the decade, and, at the same time, will develop key recommendations for the next steps".