UN: Foreign investment in Russia decreased by 92%

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of foreign investment increased by 36 % and the amount of capital invested directly in Russia reduced by 92%.

Report informs citing the BBC, the annual report prepared by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said that.

The volume of foreign direct investment last year totaled 1.7 trillion USD. This is the highest rate after the crisis in 2008.

Most investments (384 bln USD) invested in US economy. Second place occupies Hong Kong (163 bln), China in third place (136 bln USD). The list followed by Netherlands, UK, Singapore, India, Brazil, Canada and France.