Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two soldiers were killed as a result of an explosion when military vehicle moved on the road in Uludere district in village of Andadzh, Turkish province of Shirnak.

Report informs referring to Turkish media reports, at the time of movement of infantry armored vehicle an improvised explosive device went off.

Notably, an anti-terrorist operation conducted in the area for the neutralization of terrorist.