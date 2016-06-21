Two patients with suspected anthrax die in Kazakhstan

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two residents of Kazakhstan of five hospitalized with suspected anthrax died in the infectious diseases hospital in Karaganda.

Five villagers of Erkindik in Shet district of Karaganda region on Sunday evening were brought to the regional infectious diseases hospital with suspected anthrax.

Presumably, they were infected in the slaughter of cattle.The diagnosis of "Anthrax" not confirmed from laboratory yet.

According to information, the patients who died during hospitalization were in serious condition, had sores on the body, strong intoxication observed.