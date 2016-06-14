Two major terrorist attacks prevented in Turkey

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two major terrorist attacks have been averted in Turkey.
Report informs referring to the Turkish media.
Notably, one of the attacks was planned to be carried out in Bitlis province in the south-east of the country, and another one- in Istanbul.
Anti-terror police stormed a large number of locations in Küçükçekmece, a crowded suburb on the European side of Istanbul, in search of terrorists.
There is no report of how many were detained and which outlawed group was targeted.
The simultaneous raids were enforced by special operation forces and riot police. A police helicopter coordinated the operation, which took place in the suburb's Kanarya neighborhood.
Riot police and armored vehicles encircled the operation area for security. Police made rigorous searches in the places they swept in a major operation.
The police search reportedly continues.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
