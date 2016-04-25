 Top
    ​Two dozen Russian warships launch drills in the Caspian Sea

    The exercises will take place from firing rocket complex Caliber-NK

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two dozen warships of the Russian Navy have launched exercises in the Caspian Sea

    Report informs citing the press service of the Southern Military District of Russia, during the exercises, a shooting of missile complex Caliber-NK and artillery units A-190 and Duet will also be held.

    "More than 20 warships, boats and support vessels, including missile ship Dagestan, small missile ships Grad Sviyazhsk, Uglich, Great Ustyug, small artillery ships Volgodonsk and Makhachkala combat training tasks", the statement says. 

