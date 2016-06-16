 Top
    Two held officials of Armenia's Health Ministry charged

    They may face from 2 to 6 years of imprisonment

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Investigative Committee of Armenia has charged two of the three detained high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Health two days ago.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, head of the Yerevan city center Arsen Sedrakyan and former head of department purchase of Medical Service Purchasing and Information Unit of the agency Samvel Kharazyan.

    charged under Article 308 part 2 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (abuse of official position that negligently caused grave consequences).

    In the case of confirmation of guilt healthcare officials, may face from 2 to 6 years of imprisonment.

