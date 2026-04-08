Türkiye sends medical aid to Iran amid crisis

Türkiye has dispatched humanitarian aid to Iran, consisting of medicines and medical equipment, Türkiye's Minister of Health Kemal Memisoglu said on X, Report informs.

According to the minister, trucks carrying medical supplies, including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, have already departed for Iran.

Memisoglu also emphasized that Türkiye is ready to mobilize all available resources to support those in need of medical treatment in neighboring Iran.