Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Türkiye sends medical aid to Iran amid crisis

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 15:49
    Türkiye sends medical aid to Iran amid crisis

    Türkiye has dispatched humanitarian aid to Iran, consisting of medicines and medical equipment, Türkiye's Minister of Health Kemal Memisoglu said on X, Report informs.

    According to the minister, trucks carrying medical supplies, including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, have already departed for Iran.

    Memisoglu also emphasized that Türkiye is ready to mobilize all available resources to support those in need of medical treatment in neighboring Iran.

    Kemal Memisoglu Humanitarian aid Turkiye Iran
    Türkiyə İrana humanitar yardım göndərib
    Турция направила гумпомощь Ирану в виде медикаментов

    Latest News

    17:01

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss major infrastructure projects

    Foreign policy
    16:52

    EU takes cautious stance on Iran-US ceasefire

    Other countries
    16:38

    Hegseth: Trump showed mercy towards Iran

    Other countries
    16:25

    Iran strikes Kuwait, UAE after attacks on oil facilities

    Region
    16:24

    Media: Iran may reopen Strait of Hormuz on April 9 or 10

    Region
    16:12

    Religious confessions condemn US assessment of Azerbaijan's faith climate

    Religion
    16:09

    Oil prices continue to drop sharply amid US–Iran truce

    Other countries
    16:04

    Kosherbayev: Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan ties hold strong potential

    Foreign policy
    15:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Serbia mull energy cooperation

    Energy
    All News Feed