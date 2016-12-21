 Top
    Turkish soldiers entered Syria's al-Bab

    45 Daesh terrorists were killed and 47 shelters of terrorists were destroyed

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish soldiers have entered the city center of Syria's al-Bab, which has been witnessing the Euphrates Shield operation that is being conducted with Turkey's support to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) soldiers to sweep the Daesh and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorists from the north of the country.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, on the 120th day of the operation, 45 Daesh terrorists were killed and 47 shelters of terrorists were destroyed.

    According to information, the fierce fighting near Aqil mountains in Al-Bab continue.

