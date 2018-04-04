Turkish, Russian and Iranian presidents issue a joint statement

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ In the trilateral summit held in Ankara between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Head of Russian state Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani an agreement has been reached regarding Syrian problem.

Report informs, the official website of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani writes.

It was said that the presidents signed joint statement about Syria in the end of the meeting. It was mentioned in that document that Turkey, Russia and Iran have reached an agreement regarding Syrian problem.

Besides, the presidents have also agreed upon the issue of continuation of cooperation in trilateral format. The parties stated their further commitment to achieving continuous ceasefire in Syria.

The statement reads that support will be provided to territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria: “We are against activity of separatists who attempt to violate territorial integrity of Syria and intimidate security of neighboring countries. We are confident that the Syrian conflict should be solved not in military way, but in the framework of peace and political dialogue”.

The document says that the parties would help in implementation of elections based on wishes of Syrian people: "We consider important adoption of the constitution that would satisfy Syrians under control of the UNO and implementation of free and fair elections".

Based on that document, Turkey, Russia and Iran will conduct joint fight against the terrorist ISIS, Al-Nusra Front organizations and other terrorist organizations included in the list of the UN Security Council.

The next trilateral summit will be held in Iran.

Notably, the tripartite meeting of the presidents has ended.