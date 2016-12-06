Turkish PM: We will make up for lost time with Russia

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia and Turkey had potential to strengthen bilateral relations and implement new projects".

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said after talks with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yıldırım.

"We really have a historically large volume of trade ties, but for a number of objective and subjective reasons these trade ties have decreased. We have talked now with [the Turkish] prime minister, we have possibilities to increase and implement joint projects and to set the tempo of the meeting, give additional boost to economic, investment ties," Medvedev said.

Turkish prime minister said they will cooperate in the fight against terrorism: "Also in trade, economic, cultural and other projects, we have to maintain the same rate and make up for lost time to meet all the expectations of our peoples…We have to increase a little bit this rate of relations, we want to stress this," Yildirim said.