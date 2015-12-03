 Top
    Turkish PM: Russia's operation in Syria complicate fight against IG

    Russian operation directed against the opposition forces, which are fighting against the IG

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia conducts operations in Syria against the forces that aimed to cleanse the region of the group "ISIS". Report informs citing the TASS, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said that at press conference before flying to Azerbaijan.

    "Russian operations, especially in the region of the town of Aziz and Bair Bucak, directed against the opposition forces, which fight against IG and clean the region from this group. The Russian operations complicate the fight against the IG," - said A.Davutoglu.

