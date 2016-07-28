 Top
    Turkish Presidential Administration will be protected by Korkut air defense system

    This system is used against helicopters, planes, drones and low altitude missiles

    Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/Turkish Presidential Administration will be protected by Korkut local anti-aircraft defense system.

    Report informs referring to Haber7, anti-aircraft gun will be installed on the building which was subjected to fire during the coup attempt.

    Notably, Korkut is a twin barreled anti-aircraft cannon 35 mm caliber, manufactured by the Turkish company ASELSAN on transport platform FNSS ZMA-30.

    Korkut air defense system is used against helicopters, planes, drones and missiles, low altitude missiles with İFF system, automatic transmission ammunition system, electro-optical system, and so forth.

