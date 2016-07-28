Turkish Presidential Administration will be protected by Korkut air defense system

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/Turkish Presidential Administration will be protected by Korkut local anti-aircraft defense system.

Report informs referring to Haber7, anti-aircraft gun will be installed on the building which was subjected to fire during the coup attempt.

Notably, Korkut is a twin barreled anti-aircraft cannon 35 mm caliber, manufactured by the Turkish company ASELSAN on transport platform FNSS ZMA-30.

Korkut air defense system is used against helicopters, planes, drones and missiles, low altitude missiles with İFF system, automatic transmission ammunition system, electro-optical system, and so forth.