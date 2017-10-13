Turkish president: “We are very concerned by duplicitous behavior of allied states in relation to our country”

© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Those who do their best to isolate Turkey from West and the world, their efforts are in vain”

Report informs referring to Haber7 president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and chairman of the ruling of Justice and Development Party (AKP) said at the meeting with regional governors of party.

“European Union did not lift visa requirements. What happened? Did the world fall on our heads? They still confirm this. You will run away from this bed, not we. If you are sincere and right, give a statement so that we know how to act. We don’t need you. We need each other mutually. As we don’t forget those who are with us, we won’t also forget those who dig a hole for us. We are very concerned by duplicitous behavior of states that we call our allies. During the meetings they give all kind of guarantees while behind us they play hundreds of games. We see that those those who teach us rights and freedoms when they see that something unprofitable they start dodging. They start to appear in our region along with terrorist groups", - he said.

Turkish president stressed that they give free weapons to terrorist groups “PYD” and “YPG” (branches of terrorist PKK in Syria - Report) under the pretext that they fight against ISIS. “What could be the main reason for giving such an amount of weapons??” he added.

R.T.Erdoğan also spoke about operation in Idlib: “No one can tell us: "Do not do this!" We are those who share the border with Syria.”