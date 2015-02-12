Turkish President visits Mexico

Baku. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President visited Mexico in the framework of an official visit to Latin American countries.

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency, he was accompanied by Foreign Minister Movlut Chavushoglu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, Food, Agriculture and Live-stock Minister Mehdi Eker, Culture and Tourism Minister Omer Celik, as well as the President's spouse Emine Erdogan and his daughter Sumeyya Erdogan.

The visit to this country will last for 2 days. Turkish President will have one-on-one meeting with his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto. Then, the meeting will take place between the representatives of the two countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will return to the country after the visit.