​Turkish President to make a tour to African countries

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is going to make a tour to African countries in 2015.

Report informs citing TRT Haber, the first countries that Erdogan is scheduled to go to during his African tour are Ethiopia, Tanzania and Somalia.

12 African countries are to be included in the program.

It is expected that during the President's visits to African countries, along with bilateral relations the presence of "parallel structures" in these countries which are supposed to be managed by theologian Fethullah Gulen will also be considered.

Meanwhile, the president's visits to Iraq and Iran are also planned to January.