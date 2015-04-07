 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Turkish President is on a visit to Iran

    Meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Sayyid Ali Khamenei also planned

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on his official visit to Iran.

    Report informs, this information was broadcast by Anadolu agency.

    The President's visit was due to the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

    During his visit to Iran, Turkish President Mr. Erdogan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybek, Minister of Customs and Trade Noureddin Dzhanikli, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Taner Yildiz, Minister of Culture and Tourism Omer Celik, Minister of Development Covdat Yilmaz.

    During his visit, the President of Turkey is expected to participate in the second meeting of the Supreme Council of cooperation Turkey - Iran, as well as in the meeting with the religious leader of Iran, Sayyid Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid his last visit to Iran four years ago, when he was the Prime Minister of Turkey.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi