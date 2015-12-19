 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish President May Visit Saudi Arabia in Late December

    Situation in Syria, Iraq, Yemen to be discussed during the visit

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia on December 29, where he will meet with Saudi King Salman, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

    "The visit will take place in a sensitive time for the region, especially in light of the events in Syria, Iraq, Yemen. The leaders of Turkey and Saudi Arabia will discuss these issues and bilateral cooperation in these areas," the source said, as quoted by the Al-Hayat newspaper.

    Besides Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the alliance includes Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Benin, Chad, Togo, Tunisia, Djibouti, Senegal, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Somalia, Guinea, the Palestinian National Authority, the Union of the Comoros, Cote d'Ivoire, Kuwait, Lebanon, Egypt, Libya, Maldives, Morocco, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria and Yemen.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi