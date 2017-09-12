Turkish President: S-400 a done deal, down payment already transferred

© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has already made the down payment for the S-400 missile system to Russia.

Report informs citing the Hürriyet newspaper, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said

"The S-400 missile system deal has already been signed by officials. As far as I know, the first installment was also transferred. This process will continue between Turkey and Russia. Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and I are determined to realize this deal," Erdoğan said on August 10 on his way to Astana.

Highlighting that the steps taken by Turkey to improve its defenses and become more independent in terms of defense are not open for discussion, he said, "We make our own decisions regarding our independence and we are obliged to take the necessary measures in defense and security. If we're having issues in acquiring certain defense instruments and our attempts are met with obstacles, what we're going to do is simple; we will take care of ourselves".