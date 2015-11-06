Turkish police released details of 41 foreigners attempting to join ISIS

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police have released details of 41 foreign nationals who were detained in Istanbul on Thursday on suspicion of attempting to join the ISIS terrorist organization, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Istanbul Security Directorate's Counterterrorism and Intelligence Branch says its officers detained 40 Moroccans and a Syrian national who arrived at the city's Atatürk Airport from Casablanca on Wednesday.

Police said some of those held claimed that they were going to Syria's conflict zones to join ISIS.

Twenty of the suspects were deported and the remaning 21 will leave Turkey on Friday.

The Turkish government has intensified its counterterror operations following recent attacks and killings of policemen and civilians.