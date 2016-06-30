Turkish police held 13 ISIS suspects in raids after airport attacks

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Police in Istanbul and İzmir conducted a series of raids on Thursday in various parts of the city as part of operations targeting ISIS terrorists, and detained at least 13 suspects following the Brussels-style attacks on Atatürk Airport which killed at least 42 people on Tuesday night.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to the information, police raided 16 addresses in Istanbul's Pendik and Sultanbeyli districts on the Asian side, and Başakşehir district on the European side and detained 13 suspects, three of whom are reportedly foreign nationals.