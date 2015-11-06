Turkish police detain 20 ISIS suspects in Antalya prior to G20 Summit

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police on Friday have detained 20 ISIS suspects in southern Antalya province, where the G20 Summit will be held, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Istanbul Security Directorate's Counter-terrorism and Intelligence Branch said they detained 40 Moroccans and a Syrian national who arrived at the city's Atatürk Airport from Casablanca on Wednesday for having links with ISIS.

The suspects, who were taken into custody, were interrogated at the airport. Police said some of those held claimed that they were going to Syria's conflict zones to join ISIS.

Twenty of the suspects were deported and the remaning 21 will leave Turkey on Friday.

Also on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Feridun Sinirlioğlu said that Turkey has plans to launch a military operation against the ISIS in the near future.

The summit will take place Nov.15-16 and provide a major security test for Turkey. This will be the first G20 summit Turkey has hosted since assuming the G20 presidency last year.

Authorities say security for the summit will be high as U.S. President Barack Obama, European Union leaders, Russian and Chinese leaders and other important heads of state will be in attendance.