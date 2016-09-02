 Top
    Turkish PM offered his condolences over death of Uzbek President

    Binali Yıldırım: On behalf of Turkish Republic, I would like to offer my deep condolences to the people of Uzbekistan

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım expressed his condolences in connection with death of Uzbek President Islam Karimov.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, he said this in an interview with the Turkish channels without informing at the same time, from where he got an information about the death of Uzbek leader.

    "President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov has died. May Allah rest his soul in peace. On behalf of Turkish Republic,  I would like to offer my deep condolences to the people of Uzbekistan", he said at a meeting of the Turkish government in Ankara. 

