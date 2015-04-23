Turkish PM: 'No compromise with political pressure'

Bakı. 23 aprel. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has said "there will be no compromise from Turkish side to political pressure without historical facts."

Report informs referring the information given by the Anadolu Agency, A.Davutoglu's remarks came during the joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott on Wednesday in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Referring to the 1915 incidents, the Turkish premier said: "We hope third parties will be careful dealing with this issue."

April 24 will mark the centenary of the deaths of Armenians following a rebellion against the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

Armenia and the Armenian diaspora have demanded an apology and compensation for the 1915 incidents and lobbied for the killings to be identified as "genocide."

The Turkish government has repeatedly proposed creating a joint commission to address the issue with research in all available archives.