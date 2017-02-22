Turkish military removes headscarf ban for female officers

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish military removed Wednesday the headscarf ban for female officers, non-commissioned officers and cadets, being the last institution in Turkey to do so.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish Defense Ministry gave appropriate instructions.

The new uniform regulation of the Ministry of National Defense allows female officers, non-commissioned officers and cadets the army, navy, air force commands of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) to wear headscarves matching with the color fo their uniforms under their caps or berets.