 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish military removes headscarf ban for female officers

    Turkish Defense Ministry gave appropriate instructions

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish military removed Wednesday the headscarf ban for female officers, non-commissioned officers and cadets, being the last institution in Turkey to do so.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish Defense Ministry gave appropriate instructions.

    The new uniform regulation of the Ministry of National Defense allows female officers, non-commissioned officers and cadets the army, navy, air force commands of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) to wear headscarves matching with the color fo their uniforms under their caps or berets.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi