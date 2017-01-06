Turkish MFA to host 'Towards 2023: National values and global objectives' conference

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Ministry will hold the 9th conference of ambassadors in Ankara on January 8-14, with the participation of the country's domestic and foreign ambassadors.

Report informs citing Anadolu, the conference is entitled "Towards 2023: National values and global objectives".

The event will focus on events of interest to Turkey's foreign policy, assess current issues and opportunities.

During the conference, meetings will be held with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and PM Binali Yıldırım, they will receive instructions on foreign policy.

Also, fight against terrorism will be one of the main topics.

George Villa, Foreign Minister of Malta, current presidency of EU, Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini, Director General of the International Organization for Migration Lacy Swing will attend the event.