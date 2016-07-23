Turkish MFA determines list of employees to be dismissed

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a commission to determine its employees related with Gülenist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs citing Milliyet, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

According to him, currently, list of the employees, to be dismissed is being determined: 'FETÖ members employed at Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, when exam questions were the most difficult. The questions were handed out to the participant by people before the exam'.