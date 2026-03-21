Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Turkish MFA condemns Israel's attack on southern Syria

    Region
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 10:17
    Turkish MFA condemns Israel's attack on southern Syria

    Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) considers Israel's attack targeting military infrastructure in southern Syria a dangerous escalation and condemns it, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    The ministry noted that Israel's attacks constitute a violation of international law, Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity:

    "We call on the international community to act responsibly in order to ensure the cessation of Israeli attacks, and in this regard, we emphasize the importance of the implementation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with the Syrian Government and people in its efforts to establish lasting stability and security in the country based on Syria's territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty."

    On the morning of March 20, the Israel Defense Forces struck military infrastructure in southern Syria.

    Turkish MFA Israel
    Türkiyə XİN İsrailin Suriyanın cənubuna hücumunu qınayıb
    Турция осудила атаку Израиля на юг Сирии

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