Turkish Interior Ministry dismisses 265 employees

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Interior Ministry has dismissed 153 personnel from the General Command of Gendarmerie and 112 personnel from the Turkish Coast Guard Command as part of the fight against Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs citing Anadolu, they are suspected of indirect and direct links with the FETÖ.

The information reports that 42 officers, 56 sergeants, 30 specialist gendarmerie sergeants, 17 specialized sergeants and 8 civil servants were dismissed from the General Command of Gendarmerie, 52 officers, 58 sergeants, one specialized sergeant and one civil servant were dismissed from the Coast Guard Command.