    ​Turkish gas importers are to possibly file a lawsuit in international arbitration due to reduced supplies from Russia

    The defendant will be Gazprom Export, a Gazprom's subsidiary

    Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish gas importers are to possibly file a lawsuit in international arbitration due to a sharp reduction of supplies from Russia.

    Report informs citing Hürriyet Daily News, the informed sources of the agency pointed out that the companies want to solve this issue in accordance with the contract signed with Gazprom, and if possible in the most positive way.

    The source also informed that the class action lawsuit is out of question, the complaints will be sent by individual companies.

    The defendant will be Gazprom Export, which is Gazprom's subsidiary .

