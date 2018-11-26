Turkish Foreign Ministry: We are concerned about incident in the Azov Sea

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We are concerned about the incident in the Azov Sea," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement commenting on the incident with Russian coast guard vessels that opened fire and seized three Ukrainian navies, Report informs citing Haber7.

The ministry notes that official Ankara is watching the events and tensions in the Azov Sea and the Kerch Strait:

"On this background we are concerned about the news about the wounded as a result of firing on Ukrainian navies. As one of the Black Sea countries, we emphasize the importance of not creating barriers to entry and exits at Kerch Strait. We urge to refrain from any steps that can endanger regional peace and stability, respect international law, and avoid tension," Foreign Ministry's statement said.

Notably, 6 Ukrainian sailors were wounded as a result of the firing launched from the Russian ships in the Azov Sea on November 25.