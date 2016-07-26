Turkish Foreign Ministry removes two ambassadors from duty

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has removed from their ranks two "central ambassadors" on Tuesday for their complicity in the July 15 coup attempt launched by the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, ambassadors Gürcan Balık and Tuncay Babalı were removed from duty. Several other ambassadors and many career officials are also under review.

Balık previously served as the advisor to former President Abdullah Gül and former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu, both of whom also served as minister of foreign affairs. Babalı was the former ambassador to Canada. Central ambassadors, who work at the Ministry in Ankara, hold the same title with actual ambassadors stationed abroad.